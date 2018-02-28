© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

'A Bronx Tale: The Musical' Coming To Playhouse Square

By Dan Polletta
Published February 28, 2018 at 10:00 AM EST

Actor/playwright Chazz Palminteri was in Cleveland earlier this week to talk about turning his story, “ A Bronx Tale,” into a musical. It might never have happened if he hadn’t lost a job.

In the late 1980s, the then-struggling actor was moonlighting as a doorman at a club, when he refused to admit legendary agent Irving “Swifty” Lazar.  That got Palminteri fired. So he used the time to write a semi-autobiographical play about growing up in the Bronx. 

The one man show, played to rave reviews. Among its fans was actor Robert DeNiro, who teamed with Palminteri to make a film version of “A Bronx Tale” in 1993, which really helped launch Palminteri’s career.  In 2016, a musical version opened on Broadway.  The national tour of “ A Bronx Tale: The Musical” comes to Playhouse Square next spring.

Dan Polletta
