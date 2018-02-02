© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Jazz Icon Bob McKee dies at 90

By Dan Polletta
Published February 2, 2018 at 3:33 PM EST

Drummer Bob McKee, who was a key player in the Cleveland jazz scene for more than half of a century, passed away Wednesday at 90.  McKee played in both the house band at the Theatrical Restaurant as well for the Mike Douglas Show, when the television program was produced in Cleveland in the early 1960s. McKee also taught his instrument to several generations of drummers.

The McKee family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00-4:30 pm at Busch Funeral Home in Parma.

ideastream spoke with McKee in 2012 about his career. 

Dan Polletta
