Cleveland Jazz Icon Bob McKee dies at 90

Drummer Bob McKee, who was a key player in the Cleveland jazz scene for more than half of a century, passed away Wednesday at 90. McKee played in both the house band at the Theatrical Restaurant as well for the Mike Douglas Show, when the television program was produced in Cleveland in the early 1960s. McKee also taught his instrument to several generations of drummers.

The McKee family will receive friends Sunday from 1:00-4:30 pm at Busch Funeral Home in Parma.

ideastream spoke with McKee in 2012 about his career.