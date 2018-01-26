A Passion for Mid-Century Modern

Main Street Modern in Canton, Ohio, is a 40,000 square-foot furniture store that specializes in mid-century modern furniture, a design movement that began in the 50s and remained in vogue through the 70s. The design emphasized clean simple lines and geometric shapes. It's a style that's popular today, which led entrepreneur Adam Hoover to turn his passion for the period into a business.

Hours

Open Saturday 10am - 3pm (April - October)

Or by appointment 330-206-6006