Arts & Culture

A Passion for Mid-Century Modern

By Dennis Knowles
Published January 26, 2018 at 6:35 PM EST

 

Main Street Modern in Canton, Ohio, is a 40,000 square-foot furniture store that specializes in mid-century modern furniture, a design movement that began in the 50s and remained in vogue through the 70s. The design emphasized clean simple lines and geometric shapes.  It's a style that's popular today, which led entrepreneur Adam Hoover to turn his passion for the period into a business.

Hours
Open Saturday 10am - 3pm (April - October)
Or by appointment 330-206-6006

