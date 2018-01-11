News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.
CSU's Bill Barrow Connects Cleveland To Its Past
From Mr. Jingeling to the burning river, local history is alive and well at Cleveland State University’s Michael Schwartz Library.
Its Special Collections is not Cleveland's largest local history collection, but it is arguably the most accessible, thanks to an online collection known as The Cleveland Memory Project. We dive into the past with Head of Special Collections Bill Barrow.