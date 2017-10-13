The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Like You've Never Seen Him
Great Lakes Theater's Producing Artistic Director Charlie Fee spoke with ideastream’s Bill O’Connell about one of the two shows currently on-stage at the Hanna Theatre-“ The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Fee explained that while the show has similarities to the Disney film of the same name-this musical version of the Victor Hugo classic also has major differences that makes it unique.
" The Hunchback of Notre Dame" runs in repertory with " A Midsummer Night's Dream" through November 5th in Playhouse Square's Hanna Theater.