© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

The Hunchback Of Notre Dame Like You've Never Seen Him

By Dan Polletta
Published October 13, 2017 at 9:57 PM EDT

Great Lakes Theater's Producing Artistic Director Charlie Fee spoke with ideastream’s Bill O’Connell about one of the two shows currently on-stage at the Hanna Theatre-“ The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” Fee explained that while the show has similarities to the Disney film of the same name-this musical version of the Victor Hugo classic also has major differences that makes it unique.

" The Hunchback of Notre Dame" runs in repertory with " A Midsummer Night's Dream" through November 5th in Playhouse Square's Hanna Theater.

Tags
Arts & Culture News FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dan Polletta
See stories by Dan Polletta