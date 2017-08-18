© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Ideastream Series Lead Image
100 things to do in Cleveland before you die: view a sunset on the Solstice Steps

By Amy Eddings
Published August 18, 2017 at 4:31 PM EDT
Visitors taking in the sunset on Lakewood's Solstice Steps along Lake Erie. (Photo: EDG)

Even though they’re named for a different celestial event, the Solstice Steps in Lakewood Park in Lakewood are a great place to get an unobstructed view of this afternoon’s solar eclipse.  A visit to the Steps is No.56 in Nikki Delamotte’s book, “100 Things to do in Cleveland Before You Die.”  Ideastream’s Amy Eddings has been using it as her way of getting reacquainted with her native city.

