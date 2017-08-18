100 things to do in Cleveland before you die: view a sunset on the Solstice Steps

Even though they’re named for a different celestial event, the Solstice Steps in Lakewood Park in Lakewood are a great place to get an unobstructed view of this afternoon’s solar eclipse. A visit to the Steps is No.56 in Nikki Delamotte’s book, “100 Things to do in Cleveland Before You Die.” Ideastream’s Amy Eddings has been using it as her way of getting reacquainted with her native city.