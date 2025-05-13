Avon Lake Schools may have to ask again for money if bond issue ultimately fails

Voters in Avon Lake won't know until later this month if an $88 million bond issue for its public schools passed. The money would be used to build a new middle school and repair the district's elementary schools.

In unofficial results, Issue 16 squeaked by with just 16 votes. While Issue 17, an emergency operating levy that will generate $3 million a year over 10 years for the district, passed with a wider margin. Avon Lake City Schools Superintendent Joelle Magyar discusses how the district succeeded in apparently passing tax increases that were previously rejected three times, and what would happen if the bond issue ultimately fails.

Amy: The Chronicle Telegram noted the thought was voters would reject additional taxes after recent property tax increases and the economic uncertainty the nation is feeling surrounding President Trump's trade wars. What were you thinking before the election and what are your thoughts now?

Magyar: "You know, we were hopefully optimistic, and I say that because this is our third attempt at the ballot. Before we went out to even consider whether or not we try for a third time, we did get another community survey, and at this time, they had already had their reappraisal letters. They kind of knew what their taxes were going to look like. When we put the ballot back on in May, it was for a significantly reduced cost from what we asked for in November 2024. It was about 60% less. Meaning that instead of trying to build two elementary schools and a middle school, this ask was for one five to eight [grades] middle school. We spent the better part of this year making reductions, looking at ways that we can increase our revenues. We reduced our positions across the district by 34 people over the last two years to really show that, you know, we're watching our decrease in enrollment and we're going to staff according lead to those numbers."

Amy: You also chose to close Erieview Elementary.

Magyar: "That will be closing here on the last day of school in June. And the idea was if we can reduce our footprint, it saves about $800,000 per year in operating costs for every building that we can look to reduce our foot print by. You know, we also heard from our community that they love our neighborhood elementary schools and they really didn't want to see those go away. So this was, we felt, was our compromise to the community to say, yes, we still need to have a new facility here in Avon Lake. We hear you with your neighborhood schools and so let's put a package together or a bond together that can address the need for a new facility as well as do some necessary repairs that need to get done at those three remaining buildings [Eastview, Redwood and Westview elementary schools].

Amy: Does that include air conditioning?

Magyar: "It does include air conditioning."

Amy: And what other repairs are expected for these elementary schools?

Magyar: "We've got some roofing issues and some plumbing issues we need to address at all of our buildings."

Amy: The bond issue's margin of victory qualifies it for an automatic recount at this point, but the Lorain County Board of Elections finished counting absentee and provisional ballots Saturday. They could alter the results. What happens if the levy passes in the official count and the construction bonds do not?

Magyar: "The emergency operating levy ask was based on the fact that we would be able to have a new building. And so while we're very appreciative of our community for passing the emergency levy, it's probably not going to be enough if the bond issue does not pass because we won't be able to do those needed repairs at our elementary school or build one of those buildings. So, it would be a situation where we would have to come back out to our voters to look at monies to do the things that were included in that bond ask. Those two things very much went together, meaning that the amount that we asked for the operating levy was contingent upon the bond issue passing as well, because that's what we would need moving forward to maintain five buildings versus seven.

Ohio's May 6 primary election will be certified on May 20. If a recount is required or requested, Lorain County elections officials will have ten days to complete it.

