The Akron Art Museum exhibit, Inside Out, on view now through October features 40 pieces of artwork installed outside, in an effort to bring visitors inside the museum.

The pieces on display are from the museum’s permanent collection of two-dimensional art.

Art can be found in the neighborhoods of Ellet, Middlebury, West Akron & Sherbondy Hill, and Copley Township.

Click this link for a map showing where you can find the art.