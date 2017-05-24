Stark County Courthouse Bicentennial Celebration

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the Stark County Courthouse with a host of events marking this milestone, including the production of a documentary about the building titled, "Stark County Courthouse Bicentennial: Celebrating 200 Years of History, Community and Justice." Recently, ideastream's Dan Polletta sat down with long-time Stark County official Marc Warner, who also had a hand in the making of the film. The conversation started with a question about the three iterations of the Courthouse located in downtown Canton, Ohio.