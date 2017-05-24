© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Stark County Courthouse Bicentennial Celebration

By Dennis Knowles
Published May 24, 2017 at 9:46 PM EDT

This year marks the 200th anniversary of the Stark County Courthouse with a host of events marking this milestone, including the production of a documentary about the building titled, "Stark County Courthouse Bicentennial: Celebrating 200 Years of History, Community and Justice." Recently, ideastream's Dan Polletta sat down with long-time Stark County official Marc Warner, who also had a hand in the making of the film. The conversation started with a question about the three iterations of the Courthouse located in downtown Canton, Ohio.        

Tags
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews FeatureArts Features & Interviews
Dennis Knowles
See stories by Dennis Knowles