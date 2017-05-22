© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Plants are Social, So Why Do We Surround Them with Mulch?

By Amy Eddings
Published May 22, 2017 at 3:24 PM EDT
Azaleas in a sea of mulch in Avon. Plants can be used instead to fill in the spaces between shrubs, bushes and other flowers. (Amy Eddings, ideastream)

Ideastream's Amy Eddings, host of "Morning Edition" on 90.3 WCPN, noticed a funny thing on the way back from a recent trip to her local garden center.  All those plants she brought home end up spaced far apart in her garden beds.  "My mulch-to-plant ratio," she said, "is about 60-40!"  She visited the Cleveland Botanical Garden and consulted its head of horticultural exhibits, Cynthia Druckenbrod, for advice.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature
Amy Eddings
amy.eddings@ideastream.org | 216-916-6272
See stories by Amy Eddings