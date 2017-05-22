Plants are Social, So Why Do We Surround Them with Mulch?

Ideastream's Amy Eddings, host of "Morning Edition" on 90.3 WCPN, noticed a funny thing on the way back from a recent trip to her local garden center. All those plants she brought home end up spaced far apart in her garden beds. "My mulch-to-plant ratio," she said, "is about 60-40!" She visited the Cleveland Botanical Garden and consulted its head of horticultural exhibits, Cynthia Druckenbrod, for advice.