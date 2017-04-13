Study: Philanthropy Increases, Government Funding Level for Cuyahoga County Arts Non-Profits

Philanthropy increased and government funding was mostly constant for many Cuyahoga County arts and culture non-profits, according to a study of data from 2011-2015 the Community Partnership for Arts and Culture (CPAC) released today.

Megan Van Voorhis, CPAC’s chief operating officer, said changes in programming likely influenced the 24 percent increase in contributed support, which includes money from corporations, individuals, foundations and trustees.

“Over time we’re seeing a lot of arts and culture organizations incredibly engaged in community, in terms of education…safety… and neighborhoods,” Van Voorhis said.

Federal funding decreased 45 percent, but state and city funding made up the difference for the 62 Cuyahoga County arts and culture non-profits in the study.

Larger arts and culture non-profits, defined as organizations with annual expenses more than $2 million, rely less heavily on federal funds than smaller non-profits in the county.

Proposed federal budget cuts to funding for arts and culture would affect many of these organizations, and Van Voorhis said those funds are important to them doing business.

The report also shows organizations provided more services during the five-year period, which includes performances, exhibits, tours and school programs. Focus groups indicated more offerings come with challenges.

“Competition is stiff,” Van Voorhis said. “We are seeing a lot of collaboration on the artistic side, which is great, but there has been a call for a lot more collaboration on the administrative side.”

Read the report online.

Hear an interview with Van Voorhis Monday at 12:33 p.m. on Here and Now featuring the Sound of Applause on 90.3.