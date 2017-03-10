Artist Jean Michel Basquiat's exhibit, The Unknown Notebooks at the Cleveland Museum of Art

The story of Jean Michel Basquiat is one of rags to riches. Born in 1960, in Brooklyn, New York, this self-taught artist first attracted attention for his graffiti under the handle "SAMO" (same old stuff). A chance meeting with famed artist, Andy Warhol would lead to a friendship. With the two teaming up in the early 80’s to co-produce works of art. An association that thrust Basquiat into the spotlight. Making him an overnight sensation. Increasing the value of his solo work to six-figures, while barely in his twenties. That after his death, at 27, sky rocketed. That today, sell for millions of dollars.

During his brief career, he created more than 2000 paintings, drawings and sculptures, and he produced an unknown number of notebooks filled with poetry and sketches. The exhibit, Basquiat, The Unknown Notebooks, on view at the Cleveland Museum of Art is a revealing look into the life and career of this acclaimed artist.