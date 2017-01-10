Spaces Gallery Has A New Home

The Ohio City neighborhood that's become known as Hingetown has a new resident. A building that was once a coffee company is now home to Spaces Gallery on Detroit Avenue. Spaces has been presenting challenging work by emerging and mid-career artists since the 1970s. That mission continues in the new location on Detroit Avenue.

Director Christina Vassallo said that Spaces is excited to be part of Hingetown for a number of reasons.

“We really love that the Transformer Station is located there and there are other galleries popping up in the immediate area, but also the neighborhood feel. There are people who lived there for decades and they’re invested in the neighborhood.”

Spaces Gallery will be open to the public for free tours Sunday, January 15 from noon to 5 p.m. The Gallery's first exhibits go on display January 27.

Hear Vassallo talk more about what the move to Hingetown means to Spaces Gallery on Here and Now featuring The Sound of Applause on 90.3 Thursday at 12:33 pm.