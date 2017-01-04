© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Arts & Culture

2017 NEO dining scene with Doug Trattner

Published January 4, 2017 at 2:41 PM EST
[studio2013 / shutterstock.com]

Cleveland Scenedining editor Doug Trattneris excited about many of the new restaurants scheduled to open in Northeast Ohio.  

Here's a list of links to the places he discussed on Here and Now featuring The Sound of Applause.

 

Downtown Cleveland

Yours Truly

Masthead Brewing

Marble Room

El Puente Viejo

Zaytoon Lebanese Kitchen

 

Ohio City 

Bakersfield Tacos

Citizen Pie

The Erie Social

 

Tremont

Sherla's Chicken & Oyster

Merchant Street Eatery

 

Detroit Shoreway

Il Rione Pizzeria

 

Cleveland Heights

Boss Dog Brewing

Zoma

Barrio

 

Mayfield

Smokin' Q

 

Twinsburg

Oak & Embers

 

Moreland Hills

Cru

 

Orange Village

Slyman's Tavern

 

Listen as Trattner elaborates on why he's looking forward to trying these new spots on Here and Now featuring The Sound of Applause Thursday at 12:33 p.m. and 1:40 p.m.

