2017 Movies: Critic Sam Allard Shares What's Ahead

Cleveland Scene film critic Sam Allard wasn’t a big fan of 2016’s “Stars Wars: Rogue One,” but he expects “Star Wars: Episode VIII” will be different.

“That one I’m excited about,” he said. “Ryan Johnson is the director, he did “Looper” in 2012, which was one of my favorites of that year.”

Allard also said he’s looking forward to “Kong: Skull Island,” “Blade Runner 2049” and “Dunkirk.”

The remake of “Wonder Woman” is slated for June. He’s cautiously optimistic about that one.

“I’m just hoping it can right the D.C. Universe otherwise it’s going nowhere fast,” Allard said.

