Creating positive proofs running wet paper through a printer

Watercolorist Patrick Dew loves the movies, especially old melodramas, taking iconic scenes from the silver screen and turning them into large portraits. Specifically, his inspiration comes from “film noir," a term coined by French critics meaning “dark cinema.” It’s a style of film known for its use of high-key lighting, dark tones and dramatic angles. The plot usually involves a femme fatale and a flat-foot detective.

His passion for films led him to create a unique painting process that he calls a wet-print. It allows him to direct movies his way by creating storyboards of some of his favorite flicks.