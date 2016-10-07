Cleveland Ballet presents A Celebration of Dance & Music: Gladisa Guadalupe

A Celebration of Dance & Music: Featuring Alexandra Preucil, violinist from The Cleveland Orchestra

Tuesday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Ohio Theatre

An evening of tangos, classical music and contemporary works, featuring Alexandra Preucil, violinist of The Cleveland Orchestra.

Accompanying Ms. Preucil and artists of the Cleveland Ballet company, musicians from The Cleveland Orchestra will frame the stage with their artistry.

From argentinian tangos to the most classical scores, this performance promises to captivate the audience with superb dancing and delight them with music from great composers.

$99 VIP tickets include a post-show champagne reception with the company and musicians