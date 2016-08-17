Sts. Constantine & Helen presents 2016 Greek Festival: Effie Tsengas

You don’t have to pronounce the food names – just eat and enjoy at the Greek Festival that has been held for more than 55 years. The four-day celebration offers people of all nationalities an opportunity to experience the sights, sounds and tastes of Greece. Attractions include authentic Greek music performed by authentic Greek bands and our renowned hellenic dancers in traditional folk costumes.

Thursday August 18 – 4:00 PM to 10:00 PM

Friday August 19 – 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM

Saturday August 20 – Noon to 11:00 PM

Sunday August 21 – Noon to 9:00 PM

3352 Mayfield Rd. – Cleveland Heights

Shuttle bus runs from Severance Center Parking Lot