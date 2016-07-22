RNC Delegates Sported Personalized Fashion

by David C. Barnett

A parade of uniforms was on view this week in downtown Cleveland, as a part of the Republican National Convention. Security forces wore everything from black bicycle outfits to military fatigues. Protestors sported costumes lampooning the lifestyles of the "One-Percent".

But, there was another brand of distinctive clothing you could also spot throughout the city. Kendal Jessup says Clevelanders knew where she came from, after just one glance. "Everyone I pass says 'Texas, Texas!'"

The cowboy hat and the boots were a dead giveaway. Many of the RNC delegates sported r3egional pride in their outfits. It could be anything from a state logo on matching blazers, or shirts fashioned from state flags. Patrick Mannings and his fellow Rhode Island delegates wore nautical headgear.

"Our hats are obviously Navy sailor hats," he says, pointing out the features. "There's an anchor, and in red is an elephant."

Colorado delegate Steve Barlock was dressed in a flag shirt, though he was tempted by another fashion choice, that he changed at the last minute. "I did leave my Denver Broncos shirt, so I wouldn't offend anybody."

Stetson-wearing Kendal Jessup of Texas echoed the sentiments that we heard from many of the visitors, who enjoyed their stay in Cleveland.

"It's been awesome, fantastic. Great energy. It's been a real fun city to walk around."

And maybe a few of them picked-up a Cavaliers jersey, on their way back home.

