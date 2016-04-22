The Cleveland Orchestra presents "Bride of Frankenstein": conductor Richard Kaufman

She's alive!!! The 1935 classic horror film with legendary film composer Franz Waxman's evocative score played live by The Cleveland Orchestra. Frankenstein (Colin Olive) and Dr. Pretorius go back into their laboratory, exhume more bodies, and converts a female corpse (Elsa Lanchester) into a bride for the Monster (Boris Karloff).

At the Movies - Bride of Frankenstein

Tuesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

The Cleveland Orchestra

Richard Kaufman, conductor