The Cleveland Orchestra presents "Bride of Frankenstein": conductor Richard Kaufman

Published April 22, 2016 at 9:08 PM EDT
[photo: Richard Kaufman / by Mark Satola]
She's alive!!! The 1935 classic horror film with legendary film composer Franz Waxman's evocative score played live by The Cleveland Orchestra. Frankenstein (Colin Olive) and Dr. Pretorius go back into their laboratory, exhume more bodies, and converts a female corpse (Elsa Lanchester) into a bride for the Monster (Boris Karloff).

At the Movies - Bride of Frankenstein
Tuesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.
The Cleveland Orchestra
Richard Kaufman, conductor

