A conversation with cellist Johannes Moser

Johannes Moser's debut album with Pentatonewas released today. He spoke with WCLV's Angela Mitchell about his first time recording the Dvořák and Lalo cello concertos.

German-Canadian international soloist Johannes Moser recently signed an exclusive recording contract with PENTATONE. He regularly performs with the world’s leading orchestras such as the Berlin Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, London Symphony, Royal Concertgebouw, NHK Symphony, Philadelphia and Cleveland Orchestras as well as the leading conductors of our time including Mariss Jansons, Valery Gergiev, Zubin Mehta and Gustavo Dudamel. He has received many accolades for his recordings including two ECHO Klassik awards as well as the Preis der Deutschen Schallplattenkritik.

For his debut album with PENTATONE Johannes chose to record the pinnacle of the repertoire for cello and orchestra, the concerto by Antonín Dvořák. In this monumental work Dvořák explores the entire spectrum of human emotion, very much inspired by his own experiences, ranging from exhilarating bursts of life in New York City to the devastating tragedy of his unfulfilled love.

In preparation for the recording, made with the PKF - Prague Philharmonia, Johannes Moser and conductor Jakub Hrůša had Dvořák's own manuscript at hand in order to come closer to the composer's intention rather than relying on unquestioned traditions and acquired habits, while paying tribute to the concerto's nickname, "Dvořák's 10th Symphony”.

Moser completes his debut album with the Cello Concerto by Édouard Lalo. It is a work of great verve which fully embodies Spanish flair combined with romantic spirit.

Besides being staples of the Romantic cello repertoire the two works have a lot in common. Johannes Moser says about the two concerti: “The unifying motif between these two Cello Concertos is a sense of yearning: From America, Dvořák yearned for his homeland and an unfulfilled love, whereas Lalo yearned for the typically Spanish flair and the Mediterranean temperament”.