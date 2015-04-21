Kent State University: Scott MacPherson, Director of Choirs

Kent State University Orchestra and Choruses

Sunday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m.

University Auditorium at Cartwright Hall

650 Hilltop Drive

Kent, OH 44242

Orchestral and Vocal Extravaganza to Close Out Kent State Orchestra Season

Performance to include Orchestra, Chorale, Kent Chorus and Men’s and Women’s Choruses

Kent, Ohio – The Kent State University Hugh A. Glauser School of Music Orchestra will close its 2014-2015 season with a culminating performance with the Kent Chorus, Kent Chorale, and Men’s and Women’s Choruses on Sunday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m., in the University Auditorium at Cartwright Hall. Cartwright Hall is located at 650 Hilltop Drive, with free parking located off of Terrace Drive.



The concert will include the Overture to Egmont by Beethoven, Schicksalslied and Alto Rhapsody by Brahms and Chichester Psalms by Bernstein. Mezzo-soprano Sarah Leuwerke will be the featured soloist in Brahms’s Alto Rhapsody and Sam Culver will sing the boy soprano part in Bernstein’s Chichester Psalms.



Audience members will be treated to "Beethoven's powerful and intense Egmont Overture, combined with the extraordinary grace and beauty of Brahms' choral works, followed by the joy and liveliness of Bernstein," said Charles Latshaw, director of the Kent State University Orchestra.



Tickets for the performance are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and Kent State University faculty and staff, $10 for groups of 10 or more patrons, $8 for non Kent State students, $5 for Kent State students who are not eligible for the Fee for Free, free for anyone 18 and under and free for full-time Kent Campus undergraduate students.



Tickets are available weekdays 12 to 5 p.m. at the Performing Arts Box Office, located in the lobby of the Roe Green Center in the Center for the Performing Arts at 1325 Theatre Drive on the campus of Kent State University. The Performing Arts Box Office accepts Visa, MasterCard and Discover, in addition to cash and checks.



The Cartwright Hall box office will open one hour prior to the performance for walk up sales, and will accept Visa, MasterCard and Discover. Tickets and more information are available by calling 330-672-ARTS (2787) or visiting kent.edu/music.