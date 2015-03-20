© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Pre-Pop Paintings By Roy Lichtenstein To Be Auctioned in Cleveland, This Weekend

By David C. Barnett
Published March 20, 2015 at 4:45 AM EDT
Auctioneer Rachel Davis hangs Lichtenstein's 'General Custer' for the sale (watercolor 1951)
Auctioneer Rachel Davis hangs Lichtenstein's 'General Custer' for the sale (watercolor 1951)

The New York artist best known for his enlarged paintings of comic strip panels in the 1960s, spent some time here in Northeast Ohio, during the 1950s. Auctioneer Rachel Davis says there are six works up for sale, with a collective value between $87,000 and $142,000. She spoke with ideastream's David C. Barnett about the years that Lichtenstein and his first wife Isabel lived in Cleveland.

David C. Barnett
