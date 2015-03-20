News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.
Pre-Pop Paintings By Roy Lichtenstein To Be Auctioned in Cleveland, This Weekend
The New York artist best known for his enlarged paintings of comic strip panels in the 1960s, spent some time here in Northeast Ohio, during the 1950s. Auctioneer Rachel Davis says there are six works up for sale, with a collective value between $87,000 and $142,000. She spoke with ideastream's David C. Barnett about the years that Lichtenstein and his first wife Isabel lived in Cleveland.