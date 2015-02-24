© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Orange is the New Orange

By David C. Barnett
Published February 24, 2015 at 7:53 PM EST
Here's a side-by-side comparison of the main design
BROWNS NEWS RELEASE --- BEREA, Ohio:

"After a thorough two-year evaluation process, the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday revealed two evolved logos – an updated Browns helmet mark and a refreshed Dawg Pound image – that pay the deserved respect to the team’s long-standing tradition and loyal fans while providing a modern edge that matches the City of Cleveland’s revitalization in recent years."

David C. Barnett
david.barnett@ideastream.org | 216-916-6242
See stories by David C. Barnett