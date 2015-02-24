News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.
Orange is the New Orange
BROWNS NEWS RELEASE --- BEREA, Ohio:
"After a thorough two-year evaluation process, the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday revealed two evolved logos – an updated Browns helmet mark and a refreshed Dawg Pound image – that pay the deserved respect to the team’s long-standing tradition and loyal fans while providing a modern edge that matches the City of Cleveland’s revitalization in recent years."