Wagner's Die Meistersinger - Michael Volle, baritone

The 2014-15 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues with a live broadcast of Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg, Richard Wagner’s comedy about romance and music-making in 16th-century Germany, conducted by Met Music Director James Levine. German baritone Michael Volle stars as the mastersinger and cobbler Hans Sachs, with South African heldentenor Johan Botha as the knight Walther von Stolzing and German soprano Annette Dasch as Eva. The cast also features Johannes Martin Kränzle as Beckmesser, Hans-Peter König as Pogner, Paul Appleby as David, and Karen Cargill as Magdalene. The intermissions will include backstage interviews with the stars led by Renée Fleming, who hosts the Live in HD transmission of the performance, as well as the season premiere of the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera Quiz featuring guest artist, soprano Danielle de Niese, who is currently starring at the Met as Susanna in Le nozze di Figaro.

Michael Volle stepped in as a last-minute replacement in this major role, with only a handful of rehearsals before the performance. He spoke to WCLV's Angela Mitchell about his experiences in this exclusive interview.

Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg by Richard Wagner

Saturday, December 13 at 12:00