Cleveland Helped Pioneer the Modern Art Movement in America
That book is called “Painting in Pure Color --- Modern Art in Cleveland before the Armory Show, 1908-1913.”
Ideastream’s Senior Arts reporter, David C. Barnett recently spoke with co-author, Henry Adams about this brief, but groundbreaking time in local history. Adams is professor of American Art, at Case Western Reserve University.