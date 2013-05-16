© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Featured Video: Police Piper Pays Tribute To Fallen Comrades

By Brian Bull
Published May 16, 2013 at 6:04 PM EDT
Cleveland PD officers rehearse their drum and pipes performance before today's memorial ceremony (pic by Brian Bull)
Cleveland Police Department officers gathered today to practice their bagpipe and drum performances, as part of a national observance that pays tribute to police personnel who were killed in the line of duty last year. ideastream's Brian Bull came across CPD Sergeant Randy Daley and some of his fellow officers, as they prepared to play at the Cleveland ceremony, and captured part of the rehearsal on video.

