Wings Over Jordan
Historians have often cited the impact of television news coverage in exposing the harsh realities of a segregated South in the early 1960s. But, 70 years ago this winter, a national radio audience began hearing about the struggles of African Americans in sermons, lectures and songs. ideastream®'s David C. Barnett has the story of Cleveland's Wings Over Jordan broadcast.