© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

Wings Over Jordan

Published February 29, 2008 at 1:36 PM EST

Historians have often cited the impact of television news coverage in exposing the harsh realities of a segregated South in the early 1960s. But, 70 years ago this winter, a national radio audience began hearing about the struggles of African Americans in sermons, lectures and songs. ideastream®'s David C. Barnett has the story of Cleveland's Wings Over Jordan broadcast.

Tags
Arts & Culture News Feature