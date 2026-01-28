Write To Us: Ask a journalist about their job!

For our write-to-us for this week we'd like to know: What would you ask a journalist about their job?

In our next episode, we will have a new Career Callout segment with a journalist answering your questions about their job.

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send in their questions.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team