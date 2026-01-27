Your Answers: Why is financial literacy important?

Public high schools across the country are increasingly requiring financial literacy courses.

And some students have also said they want to learn essential money‑management skills like budgeting, saving, and understanding loans.

For our write-to-us last week, we wanted to know what you think: Why is financial literacy important?

Students used our inbox form online or sent us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

--

Dear NewsDepth,

I think we should have financial literacy as a class in every school in the country because it helps students get better jobs later on and life and helps them be successful. It will also help them learn how to budget their money and learn to save. And help them have good credit so they can take out loans.

- A 5th grader at Marion Schools

Dear NewsDepth,

The importance of financial literacy is that it is important to know and understand how money works because it is the currency of the current timeline so if you can't understand money than you should probably learn how to or it might cause you to have problems.

— A 4th grader from Nordonia Schools

Dear NewsDepth,

I think the students should learn about financial literacy because some students spend money for something they don't need. The debt is too big for the country, and the students can't pay their money back because of they can't get a job, and they would have to get more money from the bank.

— A 5th grader from Mayfield Schools

Dear NewsDepth,

I think it would be really helpful if we, students could learn money management s kills so that when we grow up to be adults, we know what to do instead of panicking.

- A 5th grader from Springfield Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

I think financial literacy is important because it teaches people about important things in life like budgeting and saving, managing debt, and managing your money. It also teaches kids, even adults how money works.

— A 5th grader from Perkins Schools