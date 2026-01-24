Ohio Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm

Gov. Mike DeWine declared a state of emergency, anticipating damaging and dangerous winter storm conditions.

Parts of Ohio are could get a foot of snow, along with dangerously cold temperatures.

"I continue to encourage everyone to stay home this weekend unless it's absolutely necessary to be out," DeWine stated. "We're expecting the roads to be treacherous in some places, and if you crash, first responders may not be able to get to you quickly."

The state of emergency proclamation documents DeWine directive on Friday that state agencies, including the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Ohio Department of Transportation, provide additional resources and support to local communities as needed.

The proclamation also directs Ohio Department of Administrative Services to suspend normal purchasing rules, so that agencies can have the supplies they need.