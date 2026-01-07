Joby buys 2nd Dayton area factory, expanding capacity to make electric air taxis

A company that says it is developing air taxis is buying a second factory in the Dayton area.

Joby Aviation said today that it's second location is 700,000 square feet and ready for immediate use. It's located at 1669 Capstone Way, Vandalia.

The California-based company has said it plans to build what it calls “electric air taxis” that will eventually go to market for commercial passenger service.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine stated Joby's expanded manufacturing presence "brings together our state's rich aviation heritage with our world-class advanced manufacturing workforce to build the aircraft that will redefine how people and goods move through our cities.”

Joby's first factory in the region is on-site at the Dayton International Airport.

It began producing propeller blades in October at the location.

"Joby's initial commitment to create an air taxi manufacturing hub ignited a new vision for the future of the Dayton Region as a leader for advanced air mobility,' Jeff Hoagland, Dayton Development Coalition President and CEO said in a statement. "That vision is already coming to life. Today’s announcement to expand their operations further here in the region sets the stage for continuing growth in this emerging industry."

The new location comes as the Trump administration is working on laying down the regulatory framework for advanced air mobility.

Advanced air mobility isn't a specific type of technology. Regulators state the term encompasses a wide range of aircraft types that typically operate below 5,000 feet, with developers pitching them as ways to more efficiently move people and packages.

