Write To Us: Why is financial literacy important?

Public high schools across the country are increasingly requiring financial literacy courses.

And some students have also said they want to learn essential money‑management skills like budgeting, saving, and understanding loans.

For our write-to-us this week, we’d like to know what you think: Why is financial literacy important?

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send in their thoughts on personal finances.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team