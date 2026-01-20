Your Answers: Invent a new gadget!

In last week’s Know Ohio we meet Garret Morgan.

Morgan was an African American inventor who lived in Ohio. He created life‑saving innovations—including the traffic signal and an early gas mask.

For our write-to-us last week, we had you invent a new gadget!

You told us what your new gadget does, how you think it can help people, and could even send us a drawing of your prototype.

Students used our inbox form online or sent us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

--

Dear NewsDepth,

My new gadget is called the cooling hoodie for when you're hot. When you're hot you can use this and it makes you cold and relaxed. I would use it when I'm sleeping because I always get hot when I sleep. It comes in many different colors. This cooling hoodie is weighted and soft on the inside. It comes in hoodies and jackets.

- A 5th grader at Milford Schools

Dear NewsDepth,

A jacket that can change during the weather so if it was raining it would be thick but if it was cold, it would be thin or if you were playing sports, it would be light.

— A 4th grader from Avon Schools

Dear NewsDepth,

My new gadget would be called instant-pill my pill would cure whatever bruise, scrap, broken bone or whatever pain you have in just 2 SECONDS!!!! and you have to take 1 just to work.

— A 4th grader from Mentor Schools

Dear NewsDepth,

If I ever made a gadget, it would be a device that you can play games on and watch videos on, and it would be free. So, people that cannot afford things like that can have things like that.

- A 5th grader from Fort Frye School

Dear NewsDepth,

For my gadget, it would be a robot that can do normal tasks like cleaning and taking out the trash. You could also communicate with it! It can drive you around, walk your dog, and even teach you languages.

— A 6th grader from Deer Park Schools