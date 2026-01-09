Protesters go to Ohio Statehouse for second large event after fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota

After a vigil Wednesday at Columbus City Hall, people gathered in downtown again on Thursday — this time at the Ohio Statehouse — to protest ICE activities in Minneapolis and Columbus.

The local events follow the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by a federal immigrations officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

"Renee Nicole Good was shot for not a crime, just for standing by, and I worry that could be me next if we don't get ICE out of Columbus," said Eliza of Reynoldsburg, who didn't want to give her last name.

Eliza called the actions of the Trump administration and U.S. Immigrations and Customs, "downright criminal," and said "they should be held accountable for their actions."

Minnesota leaders and law enforcement and federal officials have given conflicting reports on who is to blame for Good's death.

Good was shot in her car during an encounter with ICE agents in south Minneapolis. President Donald Trump and members of his administration claim Good "weaponized her vehicle" and that the ICE agent acted in self-defense.

The event sparked protests nationwide. In Columbus, activists noted parallels between Minneapolis and central Ohio.

Minnesota has the largest Somali American population in the U.S. and has been the target of a large-scale immigration enforcement operation. Columbus has the second-largest Somali American population, and ICE officials launched Operation Buckeye in the city in late December. The Ohio Immigrant Alliance claimed ICE agents detained more than 200 people in central Ohio between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23.

On Thursday, protesters held bright yellow signs reading, "From Columbus to Minneapolis, stop ICE terror," as they marched from the Statehouse to High and Spring streets and then back to the capitol building.

Protestors shouted, "Stand up, fight back!"

In addition to the gathering at the Statehouse, a group protested in Westerville on Thursday afternoon. Participants held signs that read, "ICE out now! Renee Nicole Good, murdered by ICE - 1/7/26."

Another protest is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m., and local activists have suggested there will be more gatherings in the future.