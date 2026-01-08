Cincinnati official declares as Democratic candidate for Ohio treasurer

With ten months till the election, Democrats have a candidate for state treasurer.

Seth Walsh, who has served on the Cincinnati City Council since December 2022, said he’s running for treasurer. He said his experience as a community leader will help him be effective in several ways, including overseeing more than $250 billion of state investments.

"Through that, we can really have the ability to make sure all of our communities are thriving and growing in the right, positive direction," Walsh said in an interview.

Walsh said he will continue to serve on the Cincinnati City Council while he's campaigning for the statewide office. He said the council position is part-time, so he can schedule the campaign around the required meetings.

“A lot of the work that happens at Cincinnati City Council is done through phone calls, is done through emails, done through communications such as that,” Walsh said. “So we will be very intentional about how we schedule things.”

Walsh is the first Democrat to announce a run for treasurer. Three Republicans are vying for the post in the May primary, including Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) and former lawmakers Jay Edwards of Nelsonville and Niraj Antani of Miamisburg.

There are still no Democratic candidates for state auditor.