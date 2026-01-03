Final Skywriter, baby onesie among items in Wright-Patterson Air Force Base 2050 time capsule

Wright Patterson Air Force Base leaders buried a little piece of 2025 in a time capsule.

88th Air Base Wing's leadership included 40 items in the time capsule such as the final print copy of the base newspaper The Skywrighter, and a baby onesie representing the official closure of the base hospital’s labor and delivery unit.

It also included unit patches, coins, and a copy of the Air Base Wing’s strategic plan.

The 88th Air Base Wing Commander Col. Dustin Richards wrote a letter to include in the time capsule.

In a statement, he reflected on the predecessors who buried another time capsule from1999, which was opened in May.

“They had no idea what the future was going to hold, just like we probably have very little idea what 2050 will hold,” Richards said.

The 2025 time capsule will be opened in the year 2050.

