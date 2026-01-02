© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Is the semicolon dead?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 2, 2026 at 11:52 AM EST

Click here for the original audio and to read more.

The semicolon has been described as a “graceful pause” in writing. But this graceful punctuation mark is being forgotten.

Grammar and punctuation are subjects that some people have strong feelings about. Last July, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong spoke to Mark Lasswell, an associate op-ed editor at the Washington Post, about what the semicolon is for and why it’s fading away.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
CultureHere and Now stories
Here & Now Newsroom