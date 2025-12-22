Ohio poet reclaims her voice after years of discouragement

Earlier this year, WVXU in Cincinnati hosted Next Gen Radio. The organization trains the next generation of journalists, teaching them how to report and produce a non-narrated audio piece. This week, we're sharing a few of their stories.

Lilia Santeramo produced this piece about Christine Wilson, who rediscovered the value of her words after joining a women’s writing circle.

“When women are constantly in the world feeling their voice being oppressed, they start to quiet. And I would say in this place, we are strengthening that voice, and then it ripples and echoes out into the community,” Wilson says.

