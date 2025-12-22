© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

First Turning Point USA conference after Charlie Kirk's assassination reveals deep fractures

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 22, 2025 at 11:46 AM EST

Right-wing figures gathered this weekend in Phoenix for America Fest, a conference hosted by Turning Point USA. But the unity conservatives found after the assassination of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk fell apart amid personal attacks and deep divides on the future of the Republican Party.

We get analysis from Jacob Heilbrunn, editor of The National Interest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Here and Now stories
Here & Now Newsroom