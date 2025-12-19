Author talks about inspiration behind beloved crayons series

Children’s book author Drew Daywalt has found success writing about how crayons feel. He’s well known for his title “The Day the Crayons Quit,” and his latest is called “Goodnight Crayons.”

Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan talks with Daywalt about how these books came to life. And he also shares some recommendations if you’re looking for holiday shopping ideas for the kids in your life.

Drew Daywalt’s children’s book recommendations

“ Don’t Trust Fish ” by Neil Sharpson, illustrated by Dan Santat

” by Neil Sharpson, illustrated by Dan Santat “Cabin Head and Tree Head” by Scott Campbell

Book excerpt: ‘No Sam! And the Meow of Deception’

By Drew Daywalt

