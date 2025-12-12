Ross Local teachers' union reaches tentative deal with district

The Ross Education Association (REA), the union representing teachers in the Ross Local School District, announced it has reached a tentative agreement with the Board of Education after 10 months of negotiations on a new contract.

The REA told WVXU last month it was seeking higher wages for educators in the new deal. Neither the REA nor the school district administration has shared details about the tentative agreement yet.

“We are grateful that with this agreement, we are more likely to retain the amazing educators that our students and community members have come to know, and with them in our classrooms, continue to provide the excellent education that Ross Local Schools is known for," Ross math teacher and REA spokesperson Amy Brossart wrote in a statement.

The deal comes just days after the teachers' union authorized a 10-day strike option and opened a strike headquarters, though members of the union never actually went on strike.

In a statement sent to WVXU, Bill Rice, superintendent of Ross Local Schools, said he's glad the situation is close to being resolved.

"I am happy to say that both parties have a tentative agreement in place, and I am very hopeful it will be ratified by both parties next week," Rice said.

The REA says its bargaining team is now recommending that the union's members hold a vote to ratify the agreement.

Read more:

