© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Black bears are returning to Texas

WBUR
Published December 10, 2025 at 12:03 PM EST

By the mid-1900s, black bears were becoming increasingly rare in Far West Texas. Their decline was driven by several factors, including ranchers who shot and trapped the wild animals, and a loss of habitat through development.

But beginning in the 1980s, the animal started to return in small numbers, and today’s bear sightings are regular occurrences. Is Texas ready for black bears?

NPR’s Carlos Morales reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
Here and Now stories