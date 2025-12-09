Cannabis law changes, hemp beverage ban heads to Ohio Gov. DeWine

After two years of fits and starts, extensive legislation changing recreational cannabis laws and banning so-called intoxicating hemp, including hemp-derived beverages, will head to Gov. Mike DeWine.

If signed, the final version of Senate Bill 56 that cleared the Ohio Senate on Tuesday afternoon bans most intoxicating hemp within 90 days but gives those THC and CBD beverages more runway, mirroring the timeline of recent federal action against hemp.

As for the adult-use marijuana legalized under Issue 2, SB 56 will enable the state to distribute more than $80 million in tax revenue over the next two fiscal years owed to cities and towns through what’s known as the Host Community Cannabis Fund.

Democrats in both chambers took issue with the final version potentially recriminalizing marijuana possession, like if it’s transferred from its original packaging.

“This final agreement between the Republicans in the House and the Republicans in the Senate, what you see are elements of them being totally out of touch with everyday Ohioans,” Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) told reporters.

Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) defended SB 56, saying it brings cannabis statute more in line with tobacco and alcohol.

“It’s not something that’s going to be heavily penalized, but it’s something that we need to make sure that (law enforcement has) the tools necessary in the event that they need to be able to enforce that,” McColley told reporters.

A spokesperson for DeWine said his office will review SB 56 once its come over.

Generally, the governor can issue line item vetoes anytime bills appropriate money, according to the Ohio Constitution.