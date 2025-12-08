© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wilberforce's marching band featured in GloRilla's new music video

WYSO
Published December 8, 2025 at 3:41 PM EST
The Wilberforce Hounds of Sound were in the new GloRilla music video for "MARCH."
YouTube
/
YouTube
The Wilberforce Hounds of Sound were in the new GloRilla music video for "March."

Wilberforce University’s Hounds of Sound marching band has been in the spotlight thanks to GloRilla's new music video.

The Grammy-nominated artist's new music video of "MARCH" debuted on Dec. 5 featuring the HBCU's band.

Wilberforce, the nation's oldest, private historically Black college and university, relaunched its music program in 2022, starting with the university's marching band.

Dayton-native Virgil Goodwine, Ph.d., was hired as assistant professor of music, and director of musical instruments and ensembles.

After the video went live, the Hounds of Sound posted on Facebook: "From the Yard to the world stage, our band showed UP and showed OUT with power, precision, and HBCU pride."