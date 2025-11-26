4 marketing tricks to not fall for this holiday season

Extra 20% off! Factory sale! Last chance! You may have seen these offers while shopping. But are they actually good deals?

To find out, Life Kit spoke with Brian Vines , a reporter at Consumer Reports, and Lindsay Weekes, editor-in-chief of Brad's Deals , a site that curates promotions from online retailers. They share common marketing techniques that companies use to entice shoppers to buy more — and tips on how to make smarter purchases.

Technique 1: Creating a sense of urgency

When you see words like "buy now" or "flash deal," while shopping, take caution, say our experts. Retailers use a sense of urgency to push consumers to make quicker shopping decisions, Vines says. They don't want you to think too hard about the purchase.

This strategy also relies on shoppers' fear of missing out, Weekes says. It makes people think, "if I don't purchase this right now, I'll never get this deal again."

The next time you encounter an offer like this, take a beat. Remember, companies are constantly making products, Vines says. "You will not miss the boat."

You may realize that you only wanted to buy something because it felt urgent. Or you might find a better deal, especially if you wait to shop for something at the end of the season, Weekes says.

Technique 2: Calling out the "original price"

When you see a price tag that displays an item's "original price," say $200, next to the current price, say $75, that's called price anchoring.

"It makes people fixate on that [higher] price versus the sale price," Weekes says. It can also make the product appear higher-value, making you want it more.

A lot of the time, that "original price" was never the original price — or hasn't been that price for a long time, Weekes says.

Outsmart the gimmick by focusing on the actual price of the item, our experts say. If the tag says it's $75, then assess for yourself whether you think that's a good deal, regardless of that original price.

Technique 3: Inflating the base price

Another pricing strategy retailers use is to raise the base price of an item just before the busy season, then offer a steep and enticing percentage discount, like 40% or 50%. But since the base price is higher, the item might cost the same as it did last week, or maybe more. This tactic is called "high-low pricing."

To get around this gimmick, do a price comparison, say our experts. Look for historical pricing data online, or how much the retailer has charged for this product over time.

You can also see if a product is cheaper at another retailer or a secondhand website. That's a great option for clothing — you can even find the same pair of jeans, new with tags still on, for a fraction of the price when you buy secondhand.

If you're shopping at a store, go online to see if you can find a better price at another store across town, Vines says. Then talk to a sales associate and ask them if they can match that competitor's price. You can also add an item to your online cart and check on the price over a few days or weeks to see if it changes.

Technique 4: Building a fantasy

Marketers sell you a fantasy: the idea of that picture-perfect holiday dinner where everyone's connecting and nobody's fighting. Or the vision of you as your sexiest, most confident self.

"These all play to our aspirational, I've-got-my-stuff-together side, based on the amount of things we're able to gather and put in our carts," Vines says.

So if you find yourself typing in your credit card information while fantasizing about some idealized version of yourself or your family, pause, say our experts.

That doesn't mean you don't get your family any gifts for the holidays. But when you consider a purchase, remember that you don't have to buy this particular item.

You can also get creative. Bake them their favorite cookies. Plan a group dinner or a family hike. Find a treasure they'll love at a secondhand store. These gifts can be just as meaningful as something you buy from a store.

