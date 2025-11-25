How the Tuskegee Airmen came to be stationed in Ohio

The Tuskegee Airmen started as an experiment.

Before World War II, the U.S. military didn’t permit Black people to pilot planes.

“So the NAACP and other civil rights groups [lobbied Congress] to be permitted to set up a pilot training school, which was eventually allowed as an experiment in Tuskegee, Ala.,” said Gregory Louis Edmonds, president of the Ohio Memorial Chapter Tuskegee Airmen Foundation.

For years, the school trained hundreds of Black pilots, who eventually went on to complete over a thousand combat missions and destroy hundreds of enemy aircraft.

Following World War II, they were restationed to Columbus, Ohio, where they stayed until President Harry Truman issued an executive order to desegregate the U.S. military.

“[The Tuskegee Airmen] fought for American principles and ideals, often for freedoms that were not even extended to them,” Edmonds said.

He joined the Ohio Newsroom to explain their legacy in the Buckeye state.

This interview has been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.

On the Tuskegee Airmen’s Accomplishments

“There were [nearly a thousand] pilots trained through Tuskegee, Ala., but only a third of them saw combat. They were stationed primarily out of the Ramatelli Air Field in Italy. The Tuskegee Airmen destroyed around 111 aerial aircraft and 150 aircraft on the ground. They were very successful. They were awarded a Legion of Merit, the Silver Star, the Bronze Medal.”

On Tuskegee Airmen from Ohio

Shealah Craighead / The White House Brig. Gen. Charles McGee was honored at the 2020 State of the Union Address. The Cleveland native was one of the U.S. Military's first Black aviators. He died in 2022 at the age of 102.

“The late Brig. Gen. Charles McGee was born in Cleveland. And Charles McGee still holds the combat flight record of 409 hours. It covers three wars — World War II, Korea and Vietnam. You will never see that record broken because of the way the planes and the combat are done now, up and down and and everything else. But he held that record.”

On how the airmen came to be based in Columbus

“Prior to [airmen being stationed in Columbus], they were out at Freeman Field in Indiana. And there was an incident at an officers' club where several of them wanted to go in and they were refused admittance. Now, this is after the war. So some of them pushed their way through. Several of them were court-martialed. Their records were eventually expunged under the administration of then-President Bill Clinton.

“After the Freeman Field [incident], the Tuskegee Airmen eventually were transferred to Rickenbacker International Airport, which was then called Lockbourne, with Col. Benjamin Davis as their commander. And that's how they ended up [in Ohio] from 1946 to 1949, after President Truman issued Executive Order 9981 to desegregate the military. And he had to have an executive order because Congress refused to do it.”

On the Tuskegee Airmen’s Ohio legacy

“I'd like to read something which sums up their legacy: The legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen is a story that is not just Black history, it is American history. They fought for American principles and ideals, often for freedoms that were not even extended to them. Despite these challenges, their determination and bravery resulted in them becoming some of the most decorated airmen in aviation history. The Tuskegee Airmen's commitment to excellence, patriotism and freedom transcends racial boundaries. Their resourcefulness, resilience and determination were unparalleled. They proved that African American men could not only fly but also fight and sacrifice for their country like true patriots. Their legacy extends beyond their aviation achievements. It is rooted in their character. Their actions were driven by a steadfast commitment to themselves, their race, and their country, regardless of the conditions, barriers, or personal rewards. This kind of character transcends time and space and calls on all of us to strive for excellence in all facets of life. It means being true to one's principles, maintaining integrity and embracing a sense of responsibility towards oneself and others. Being a better person involves acknowledging history, learning from it and using those lessons to build a more inclusive and just society. It requires courage, empathy and a relentless pursuit of truth and justice. Ultimately, it is about making choices that uplift and inspire, leaving a legacy of positive impact for future generations.”

