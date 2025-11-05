Your Answers: Write a Calaverita about fall!

In last week’s Sketchbook, our producer Natalia took us into the heart of Dia De Muertos, exploring the rich traditions and vibrant altars.

One of these traditions is Calaveritas, which translates to little skulls, but in this case, we’re talking about funny poems.

For our write-to-us last week, we asked students to write a Calaverita, or funny poem about your favorite fall tradition.

Calaveritas are often paired up with colorful drawings of skulls - the Dia De Muertos kind - so we’d love to see some skull drawings too!

Students used our inbox form online or sent us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their answers.

--

Dear NewsDepth,

Raking leaves is kind of fun, they fall from the trees just to be raked.

If you do it for a while your mind will start to ache.

In the kitchen dinner is almost done you can smell the ham, and you can’t wait to be fed.

Your dog comes out, messes up the leaves, so you have to do it again

- Paxton, Meadowlawn School

Dear NewsDepth,

pumpkin bread

not much said

eat with red

yummy taste

run and race

for the pumpkin bread

that you can eat world spread

— Neveah, Cork Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

skating with no pads on and falling

while a squirrel is eating a nut and laughing but

news hound saves the day like every day but he still kind of laughed but he is still a good boy.

— Liam, Waterford Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

Apple pickin:, fun

Twist it twice then pull it off.

Go home: make a pie

This is my poem about apple picking my favorite fall activity.

- Madeleine, Claggett Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

When ghouls reveal themselves in the night, When kids come out in their goofy costumes,

When adults spend a dumb amount of money on treats and decor, When Halloween comes, prepare to be scared!

— Nora, Groveport Elementary