Write To Us: Research what was on your ballot!

Last Tuesday, Ohioans and Americans across the country took to the polls.

This year, there were no federal or state-wide items on the ballot, but there were local races and issues that voters decided on.

Because each county had different races and issues on their ballots, we are assigning you to be the political reporters for your city.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to research what was on the ballot for your district and write a news article about it.

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their findings.

