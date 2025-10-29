Write To Us: Write a Calaverita about fall!

In this week’s Sketchbook, our producer Natalia takes us into the heart of Dia De Muertos, exploring the rich traditions and vibrant altars.

One of these traditions is Calaveritas, which translates to little skulls, but in this case we’re talking about funny poems.

For our write-to-us this week, we’d like students to write a Calaverita, or funny poem about your favorite fall tradition.

Calaveritas are often paired up with colorful drawings of skulls - the Dia De Muertos kind - so we’d love to see some skull drawings too!

Students can use our inbox form online or send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to share their poems.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team